    VP Harris says FL officials trying to 'replace history with lies' with new Black history standards

Katie Phang

VP Harris says FL officials trying to 'replace history with lies' with new Black history standards

Vice President Kamala Harris heads to Florida to blast State Board of Education's controversial new standards on how Black history will be taught in public schools. She calls the curriculum suggesting some enslaved people reaped benefits from the skills they acquired during forced labor 'gaslighting.' Florida Professor Dr. Marvin Dunn joins Katie Phang to discuss Gov. Ron DeSantis` continued war on woke.July 22, 2023

    VP Harris says FL officials trying to 'replace history with lies' with new Black history standards

