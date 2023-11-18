IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Katie Phang

Univision facing backlash after canceling Biden ads during Trump Interview

05:08

Spanish media giant Univision is facing growing backlash after canceling Joe Biden's 2024 campaign ads in key states during an exclusive Trump interview. Former Secretary Of Housing And Urban Development Julián Castro joins Katie Phang to discuss how the Biden administration could get its message out to Latino voters.Nov. 18, 2023

