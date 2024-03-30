IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump has fundraiser envy following Biden’s record-breaking Radio City Music Hall event. 
March 30, 202405:31

  • Amanda Nguyen set to become first Vietnamese woman to fly into space. 

    06:55

  • ‘We will not be cowed by a bully’: Research group responds to Elon Musk's intimidation tactics

    06:55
  • Now Playing

  • UP NEXT

    Bruce Lee's brainchild ‘Warrior’ blends action, history with stellar AAPI-led cast

    07:43

  • ‘This case should not even be in the courts’: A new attack on abortion rights set for SCOTUS

    05:35

  • ‘Cars, planes, jewelry, furniture...’: NY AG James prepares to seize Trump's assets

    06:36

  • House Swipes Up on Bill to Ban Tik Tok, Future in Senate Uncertain

    03:44

  • Americans Stranded in Haiti amid nation's ongoing chaos and violence

    05:01

  • Michael Cohen: 'Donald Trump will be held accountable' despite hush money trial delay

    07:53

  • Medgar and Myrlie Evers: A Legacy of Love, Courage and Activism

    06:56

  • 'There was a lack of reason...' George Conway reacts to the SCOTUS ballot ruling

    04:58

  • 'There's no silver bullet to reach young voters' -Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost

    12:17

  • In a Trump dictatorship, the Supreme Court would 'quickly become irrelevant'

    05:28

  • Rep. Crockett 'The Republican-run House can't even do the very basics of our job...'

    05:03

  • Trump trials face series of delays as Supreme Court takes up immunity appeal

    09:19

  • 'I don't know how much more racist you can be than what Donald Trump has provided'

    07:35

  • Alabama Embryo Ruling is a 'Dream Stealer'

    04:57

  • Speaker Johnson has no control of his Republican caucus

    05:15

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell: 'I’ll take the guy who's 81 over the guy who has 91 felony counts'

    07:20

  •  "The legal standard has gotten lost..." DA Willis' fiery testimony prompts divided reactions

    05:30

Katie Phang

Democratic pollster Fernand Amandi joins Katie Phang to discuss Biden’s blockbuster New York City fundraiser, and the latest 2024 headlines. March 30, 2024

