IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • New documentary looks into life and legacy of J. Robert Oppenheimer

    05:08
  • Now Playing

    Trump aide Walt Nauta pleads not guilty in classified docs case

    04:47
  • UP NEXT

    Trump trounces 2024 GOP candidates in polls amid legal troubles, debate uncertainty

    05:34

  • Sarah McBride hopes to make history as first transgender member of Congress

    05:44

  • Fmr. Trump Associates Talking to Investigators

    08:25

  • Black Maternal Health Crisis

    04:48

  • Hundreds of new Florida laws go into effect

    07:00

  • Baltimore mayor to mass shooter that killed 2: 'We will find you'

    01:23

  • The creative team behind "Joy Ride" talks about new movie and AAPI representation

    07:31

  • HBCUs brace for influx of applicants after SCOTUS ruling

    06:44

  • Katie Phang's message to dads

    03:31

  • The danger of Third Parties and Donald Trump

    07:09

  • Donald Trump's Unprecedented Indictments

    05:45

  • From Tragedy to Triumph: Iam Tongi's Historic 'American Idol' Win Defies the Odds

    05:31

  • Yusef Salaam Reacts to Donald Trump's Second Indictment

    06:25

  • Woman forced to carry nonviable pregnancy to full term under restrictive FL law

    09:02

  • PGA facing backlash for alliance with Saudi-backed league

    04:32

  • Congressional Republicans side with Trump

    07:54

  • Elie Mystal: 'By switching lawyers [Trump] creates delay in his own trial process'

    06:00

  • Michael Cohen reacts to Trump's indictment in the classified documents case

    09:07

Katie Phang

Trump aide Walt Nauta pleads not guilty in classified docs case

04:47

MSNBC Legal Analyst Barbara McQuade joins Katie Phang to discuss the latest developments in the classified documents case, including Walt Nauta, Trump's personal valet, pleading not guilty to six felony counts, and new details from unredacted portions of last summer's search warrant affidavit from Mar-a-Lago.July 8, 2023

  • New documentary looks into life and legacy of J. Robert Oppenheimer

    05:08
  • Now Playing

    Trump aide Walt Nauta pleads not guilty in classified docs case

    04:47
  • UP NEXT

    Trump trounces 2024 GOP candidates in polls amid legal troubles, debate uncertainty

    05:34

  • Sarah McBride hopes to make history as first transgender member of Congress

    05:44

  • Fmr. Trump Associates Talking to Investigators

    08:25

  • Black Maternal Health Crisis

    04:48

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All