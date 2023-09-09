IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Rescue efforts underway after overnight Morocco earthquake

    02:38
  • UP NEXT

    Former Miss Texas announces run for state legislature

    05:44

  • A Breakout Moment for Vivek Ramaswamy

    08:18

  • Pence Campaign Faces Trump-Sized Problem

    07:14

  • Biden proposes regulation to end gun show loophole

    06:52

  • 'Margaritaville' singer Jimmy Buffett dies at age 76

    00:52

  • How the media covers Trump

    06:54

  • Rep. Frost on racially motivated Florida shooting

    07:29

  • Civil Rights, Politics and the Jacksonville shooting

    10:07

  • Trump raises $7.1M on mug shot

    07:44

  • FBI investigating Jacksonville shooting as a hate crime

    09:37

  • Russian officials confirm Prigozhin's death after genetic analysis

    01:01

  • Jacksonville mayor on racially motivated shooting: 'We have to talk about the hate' 

    04:06

  • MLK Jr.'s family reflects on the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington

    08:55

  • Legal proceedings heat up in Georgia's 2020 election case

    07:46

  • Grieving Covenant School parents pushed out of Tennessee special session on gun safety

    07:35

  • Trump Looms as Republican Candidates Clash at First GOP Debate

    08:20

  • Former MLB star and Maui native helping recovery efforts

    06:06

  • Rep. Nikema Williams: "Donald Trump will go through the process like everyone else..."

    07:06

  • Mary Trump reacts to her uncle's fourth indictment

    06:18

Katie Phang

Rescue efforts underway after overnight Morocco earthquake

02:38

At least 800 people are dead with figures expected to rise after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Morocco overnight near the city of Marrakesh. NBC News’ Matt Bradley reports that local authorities and the military are trying to dig survivors out of the rubble and that it's the strongest earthquake to hit the country in 123 years.Sept. 9, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Rescue efforts underway after overnight Morocco earthquake

    02:38
  • UP NEXT

    Former Miss Texas announces run for state legislature

    05:44

  • A Breakout Moment for Vivek Ramaswamy

    08:18

  • Pence Campaign Faces Trump-Sized Problem

    07:14

  • Biden proposes regulation to end gun show loophole

    06:52

  • 'Margaritaville' singer Jimmy Buffett dies at age 76

    00:52

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All