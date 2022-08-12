IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Republicans rally behind Trump amid escalating investigations

Katie Phang

Republicans rally behind Trump amid escalating investigations

Republicans were quick to throw their support behind former President Donald Trump after the FBI raided Mar-A-Lago this week. DCCC adviser Kurt Bardella joins Shermichael Singleton to discuss his former party’s blind allegiance. Aug. 12, 2022

