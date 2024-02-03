IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    No comment from Biden at campaign headquarters following strikes in Iraq and Syria

Katie Phang

No comment from Biden at campaign headquarters following strikes in Iraq and Syria

02:14

President Joe Biden did not comment on the U.S.'s retaliatory strikes in Iraq and Syria targeting Iran-backed militia groups in a public appearance at his campaign headquarters. NBC News' Allie Raffa reports that White House officials said their assessment of the strike's damage will determine the next retaliatory action.Feb. 3, 2024

