    New revelations from unsealed court documents between Fox News and Dominion

Katie Phang

New revelations from unsealed court documents between Fox News and Dominion

09:24

In new court documents, Fox News admitted they did not want to antagonize former President Donald Trump, even as the network pushed conspiracy theories they knew to be false. Dominion is suing the media company for $1.6 Billion, but that doesn't seem to be deterring the stars of Fox's prime-time lineup. Katie sits down with Rep. Eric Swalwell to discuss.March 11, 2023

