Katie Phang

Mallory McMorrow won’t let GOP colleagues silence her

10:00

Following the shooting in Uvalde, TX leaving 19 children and 2 teachers dead, Michigan State Senator Mallory McMorrow posted a speech on Twitter urging people not to distance themselves from the tragedy but instead be motivated to enact change. McMorrow joins Katie Phang to discuss the path forward. May 28, 2022

Play All