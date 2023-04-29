IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Supreme Ethics Concerns with the Supreme Court

    06:31
  • Now Playing

    Lead plaintiff in abortion access lawsuit against Texas slams state's GOP senators

    08:05
  • UP NEXT

    Calls for Sen. Feinstein to Resign Continue Amid Months-Long Absence

    07:13

  • Democrats Increase Calls for Ethics Probe into SCOTUS Justice Clarence Thomas

    06:12

  • Tennessee Legislature passes bill to shield gun companies from lawsuits

    05:39

  • Celebrating National Autism Awareness Month

    05:28

  • Supreme Court protects access to abortion pill for now

    08:11

  • Lawmakers support Black Maternal Health Week

    05:31

  • Republican surge on book bans and defunding libraries

    07:27

  • Louisville grapples with two mass shootings within a week

    06:04

  • The Republican War on LGBTQ Pride

    06:23

  • Two women were denied medical care due to Florida's abortion ban

    09:35

  • NRA meets after a series of mass shootings across America

    04:39

  • Celebrating One Year of 'The Katie Phang Show'!

    05:12

  • Bombshell Thomas reporting renews call for SCOTUS reform

    06:31

  • GOP's Bizarre reaction to Trump's Indictment

    04:15

  • One-on-one with Michael Cohen

    09:19

  • TN House expels two Black Democrats over Gun protest

    06:04

  • Conflicting legal decisions leave fate of abortion pill access uncertain

    04:49

  • Katie Phang hosts 'The Culture Is: AAPI Women'

    05:17

Katie Phang

Lead plaintiff in abortion access lawsuit against Texas slams state's GOP senators

08:05

It's been a year since a six-week ban went into effect in Texas, but many people say the law is too vague leaving doctors to decide when they can legally perform the procedure. Amanda Zurawski is one of the five women suing the state of Texas after being denied abortion, despite facing life-threatening pregnancy complications. She joins Katie Phang to tell her story.April 29, 2023

  • Supreme Ethics Concerns with the Supreme Court

    06:31
  • Now Playing

    Lead plaintiff in abortion access lawsuit against Texas slams state's GOP senators

    08:05
  • UP NEXT

    Calls for Sen. Feinstein to Resign Continue Amid Months-Long Absence

    07:13

  • Democrats Increase Calls for Ethics Probe into SCOTUS Justice Clarence Thomas

    06:12

  • Tennessee Legislature passes bill to shield gun companies from lawsuits

    05:39

  • Celebrating National Autism Awareness Month

    05:28

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All