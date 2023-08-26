IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Katie Phang

Grieving Covenant School parents pushed out of Tennessee special session on gun safety

07:35

Republican lawmakers in Tennessee are doing more to silence critics than protect the Volunteer State's youngest citizens. Grieving parents of students murdered in the March 2023 Covenant School shooting in Nashville were ousted from a Special Session on gun safety. Democratic Tennessee State Rep. Justin Pearson joins Katie Phang to discuss the growing calls for the state's Republican supermajority to pass gun control measures.Aug. 26, 2023

