  • ‘Hold each other’: El Paso lawmaker’s message for Uvalde

  • Swalwell: Show America where Republicans stand on guns

  • Joyce Vance on the possibility of repealing the Second Amendment

    ER doctor who treated mass shooting victims talks AR-15

    Figliuzzi: Elon Musk should take a class at the FBI 

  • Republicans openly embrace Hungary’s authoritarian leader

  • The real root cause of the baby formula shortage

  • The asymmetrical warfare between Fox News and mainstream media

  • Assemblywoman from Buffalo: ‘I will not stoop to your hate’

  • Stefanik challenger on ‘great replacement’ rhetoric

  • 1/6 committee member on DOJ transcript request

  • Steele to 1/6 committee: ‘Enforce the damn subpoenas’

  • Louisiana nixes plan to classify abortion as homicide

  • Ukraine begins first war crimes trial of Russian soldier

  •  Mary Trump on her plan to combat the ‘MAGA Party’

  • Should Biden declare natl. emergency to expand abortion access?

  • Patients experiencing miscarriages denied necessary medication

  • How will reproductive rights change the midterms?

  • Is expanding SCOTUS a realistic possibility?

  • Oath Keeper says founder tried to call Trump on 1/6

Katie Phang

ER doctor who treated mass shooting victims talks AR-15

Mass shootings leave behind a path of destruction that both physically and emotionally devastate communities. Dr. Comilla Sasson joins Katie Phang to share her perspective as an ER doctor who treated victims of the Aurora, CO shooting. May 27, 2022

