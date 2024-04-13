IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Donald Trump Heads to Court in Historic Election Interference Case in NY
April 13, 202405:38
Katie Phang

Donald Trump Heads to Court in Historic Election Interference Case in NY

05:38

Donald Trump will make history as the first former President of the United States who will stand trial in a criminal case. Former Asst. DA for the Manhattan DA's office, Catherine Christian joins Katie Phang to discuss the historic case.April 13, 2024

