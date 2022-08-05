IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Alex Jones must pay more than $45 million in punitive damages, jury orders

Katie Phang

DOJ charges 4 officers in relation to Breonna Taylor death in 2020

08:48

Over two years after her death, 4 officers were charged in relation to Breonna Taylor’s killing. Former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade joins Katie Phang to discuss the charges coming down from the DOJ.Aug. 5, 2022

