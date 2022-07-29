IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The Republican embrace of authoritarian leader Viktor Orban 

    08:01
  • Now Playing

    Democracy on the line with midterms only 100 days away

    09:03
  • UP NEXT

    Why have nearly 50% of AAPI voters NEVER been contacted by any political party?

    09:06

  • Sandy Hook family seeks $150m in damages from Alex Jones

    10:02

  • Gen Z activist turns attack from Gaetz into fundraising windfall

    09:40

  • Rep. Swalwell on DOJ investigating Trump’s actions around Jan. 6

    13:47

  • The U.S. is not doing enough to combat climate change

    09:39

  • George Conway calls out Donald Trump’s ‘depravity’

    15:06

  • Fmr. Pence aide reacts to Secret Service audio during evacuation

    09:32

  • Covid cases and hospitalizations spiking for third July in a row

    08:14

  • Donald Trump teams up with Saudi-backed LIV golf

    08:24

  • PA State Rep. on fight to remove homosexuality from criminal code

    11:48

  • WaPo Columnist ‘sick to her stomach’ after Biden fist bumps MBS

    09:11

  • Watchdog says Secret Service deleted texts from Jan. 5 and Jan. 6

    10:38

  • Steve Bannon says 0% chance he will plead guilty at trial

    10:45

  • Dutch doctor shipping abortion pills across U.S.

    07:22

  • Implications of Biden’s controversial trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia

    09:59

  • Report: Trump’s inner circle views Meadows as ‘fall guy’

    07:35

  • Eddie Glaude: ‘Our hope has to be us’

    07:19

  • Attorney for Russian arms dealer on possible swap for Griner

    09:02

Katie Phang

Democracy on the line with midterms only 100 days away

09:03

The midterm elections are only 100 days away, and democracy is on the line. Democratic Strategist Adam Parkhomenko joins Katie Phang to discuss whether or not Democrats will be able to defy history and keep control of congress.July 29, 2022

  • The Republican embrace of authoritarian leader Viktor Orban 

    08:01
  • Now Playing

    Democracy on the line with midterms only 100 days away

    09:03
  • UP NEXT

    Why have nearly 50% of AAPI voters NEVER been contacted by any political party?

    09:06

  • Sandy Hook family seeks $150m in damages from Alex Jones

    10:02

  • Gen Z activist turns attack from Gaetz into fundraising windfall

    09:40

  • Rep. Swalwell on DOJ investigating Trump’s actions around Jan. 6

    13:47

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All