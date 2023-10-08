IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • “If we can’t get our House in order…Israel is at risk”

    08:09

  • Rep. Andy Kim on the Israel-Hamas conflict

    06:18

  • Tensions escalate in northern Israel

    06:36

  • Rep. Bennie Thompson: No House speaker jeopardizes response to Israel crisis

    05:53
    Death toll rises for Israelis and Palestinians in second day of fighting

    03:58
    Israeli PM declares state of war after surprise Hamas attack

    08:33

  • Hamas launches military operation against Israel

    07:36

  • ‘Terrorism on a very, very large scale’: Approximately 40 dead in Israel after Hamas attack

    03:44

  • National Security Council condemns Hamas attack on Israel

    03:45

  • How concerning is the Israel-Hamas crisis for America?

    02:52

  • Hamas says it has taken Israeli hostages in surprise attack

    05:04

  • 'I get to symbolize hope' - Inside the Jail to Yale Journey

    07:19

  • Setmayer: 'Will The Real Nikki Haley Please Stand Up?'

    05:50

  • Biden signs 11th-Hour Deal to Keep Government Running Temporarily

    05:26

  • Girl Scouts Troop filled with girls living in NYC shelters expands to include young migrants

    05:02

  • Federal worker, single mother of four, braces for looming government shutdown

    07:32

  • U.S. Child Poverty more than doubles as expanded pandemic tax credits expire

    05:25

  • House Speaker Kevin McCarthy caves to radical right pressure, launches Biden impeachment probe

    07:10

  • Union leaders, automakers resume contract negotiations this weekend

    03:14

  • NFL's First Black Female Team President Gears Up for Second Season

    04:59

Katie Phang

Death toll rises for Israelis and Palestinians in second day of fighting

03:58

Israeli officials are reporting the over 300 people have been killed by Hamas attacks while Gaza officials are reporting over 300 people have been killed by Israeli retaliation. NBC News' Kelly Cobiella reports on Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon firing missiles in solidarity with Hamas and the latest in the Israeli hostage crisis. Oct. 8, 2023

    Israeli PM declares state of war after surprise Hamas attack

    08:33

