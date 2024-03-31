IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Threatening the president is a crime': Weissmann on why Trump may have violated his bail conditions
March 31, 202408:24
Katie Phang

'Threatening the president is a crime': Weissmann on why Trump may have violated his bail conditions

08:24

Andrew Weissmann joins Katie Phang to discuss Donald Trump's attacks on Judge Merchan's daughter, the judge presiding over Trump's criminal hush money trial. Weissmann and Phang also discuss whether these attacks violate Trump's gag order.March 31, 2024

