IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘It's nothing more than games,’ Rep. Jasmine Crockett on Speaker Mike Johnson's new ‘election integrity’ push
April 13, 202406:08

  • Donald Trump Heads to Court in Historic Election Interference Case in NY

    05:38

  • VP Harris Blasts AZ Civil War-Era Ruling ‘Donald Trump Did This’

    03:43
  • Now Playing

    ‘It's nothing more than games,’ Rep. Jasmine Crockett on Speaker Mike Johnson's new ‘election integrity’ push

    06:08
  • UP NEXT

    'It's stupid.' Ali Velshi reacts to Trump Media's stock cratering in value

    05:33

  • Rep. Andy Kim: 'Is America a reliable partner?'

    06:47

  • 'Threatening the president is a crime': Weissmann on why Trump may have violated his bail conditions

    08:24

  • 'This is MAGA's strategy': Co. Sec. of State sees 600% spike in threats since Trump ballot ruling

    06:46

  • Amanda Nguyen set to become first Vietnamese woman to fly into space

    06:55

  • ‘We will not be cowed by a bully’: Research group responds to Elon Musk's intimidation tactics

    06:55

  • Trump has fundraiser envy following Biden’s record-breaking Radio City Music Hall event. 

    05:31

  • Bruce Lee's brainchild ‘Warrior’ blends action, history with stellar AAPI-led cast

    07:43

  • ‘This case should not even be in the courts’: A new attack on abortion rights set for SCOTUS

    05:35

  • ‘Cars, planes, jewelry, furniture...’: NY AG James prepares to seize Trump's assets

    06:36

  • House Swipes Up on Bill to Ban Tik Tok, Future in Senate Uncertain

    03:44

  • Americans Stranded in Haiti amid nation's ongoing chaos and violence

    05:01

  • Michael Cohen: 'Donald Trump will be held accountable' despite hush money trial delay

    07:53

  • Medgar and Myrlie Evers: A Legacy of Love, Courage and Activism

    06:56

  • 'There was a lack of reason...' George Conway reacts to the SCOTUS ballot ruling

    04:58

  • 'There's no silver bullet to reach young voters' -Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost

    12:17

  • In a Trump dictatorship, the Supreme Court would 'quickly become irrelevant'

    05:28

Katie Phang

‘It's nothing more than games,’ Rep. Jasmine Crockett on Speaker Mike Johnson's new ‘election integrity’ push

06:08

Texas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett joins Katie Phang to discuss the reauthorization of the surveillance program FISA, as well as the latest on Speaker Johnson's ‘election integrity’ announcement while dealing with turmoil from within his own party.April 13, 2024

  • Donald Trump Heads to Court in Historic Election Interference Case in NY

    05:38

  • VP Harris Blasts AZ Civil War-Era Ruling ‘Donald Trump Did This’

    03:43
  • Now Playing

    ‘It's nothing more than games,’ Rep. Jasmine Crockett on Speaker Mike Johnson's new ‘election integrity’ push

    06:08
  • UP NEXT

    'It's stupid.' Ali Velshi reacts to Trump Media's stock cratering in value

    05:33

  • Rep. Andy Kim: 'Is America a reliable partner?'

    06:47

  • 'Threatening the president is a crime': Weissmann on why Trump may have violated his bail conditions

    08:24

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All