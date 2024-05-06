Will Trump go to jail? Judge Merchan warns him it’s possible

LIVE UPDATES: Witness testimony resumes on Day 12 of Trump's hush money trial
'Such an insult': Trump likens the Biden admin to Nazi secret police07:10
Biden and Netanyahu speak after Israel orders eastern Rafah evacuation03:16
- Now Playing
Will Trump go to jail? Judge Merchan warns him it’s possible05:50
- UP NEXT
A crucial Trump witness testifies in hush money trial06:03
Former Trump aide Hope Hicks testifies in hush money trial03:52
DOJ expected to announce indictment of Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar03:35
Trump 'has to fundraise' in order to 'help pay for legal cases': Fmr. Jan. 6 committee member05:53
Students felt 'uncomfortable' and 'unsafe': Columbia University professor speaks on protests09:31
'We are all terrified': Doctor speaks out on Florida's six-week abortion ban taking effect03:51
‘Biden has to walk that fine line': Grappling with the college campus protests07:32
'Very tense', 'scary' atmosphere at Columbia: Student who saw protests speaks out03:49
‘Appealing to the worst of America’: Dowd blasts Trump’s plan to use National Guard on migrants05:36
Trump 'telling his lawyers what he wants': Why this lawyer turned down Trump04:56
'Wants to be put in jail': Trump fined $9,000 for gag order violations06:44
Prosecutors call on witnesses to authenticate records in Trump hush money trial02:01
'Could lock him up': Merchan to hold Trump's second gag order hearing Thursday04:21
‘Created uncertainty’: Spanish PM says he will not resign after corruption allegations against wife03:35
'History will judge': Columbia professor criticizes school's handling of student encampment07:45
Columbia refuses to divest from Israel and tells protesters to clear or risk suspension04:17
'Curtain has been pulled down': How Trump's legal woes could impact him in the election04:48
'Such an insult': Trump likens the Biden admin to Nazi secret police07:10
Biden and Netanyahu speak after Israel orders eastern Rafah evacuation03:16
- Now Playing
Will Trump go to jail? Judge Merchan warns him it’s possible05:50
- UP NEXT
A crucial Trump witness testifies in hush money trial06:03
Former Trump aide Hope Hicks testifies in hush money trial03:52
DOJ expected to announce indictment of Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar03:35
Play All