LIVE UPDATES: Witness testimony resumes on Day 12 of Trump's hush money trial

Will Trump go to jail? Judge Merchan warns him it’s possible
May 6, 202405:50

  • Now Playing

José Díaz-Balart

Will Trump go to jail? Judge Merchan warns him it’s possible

05:50

Judge Merchan found former President Trump in contempt again of violating his gag order and warned him about possible jail time. NBC News' Yasmin Vossoughian is outside the courthouse with the latest. Former federal prosecutor Michael Zeldin and state attorney for Palm Beach County, Florida Dave Aronberg join José Díaz-Balart to discuss.May 6, 2024

  • Now Playing

