Ukrainian baker feeding people amid war

More people in Ukraine are struggling to find food, so Andriy Vasylenko created “Bake 4 Ukraine” outside of Kyiv to feed people who have been unable to flee or have chosen to stay to fight for their country. Andriy tells José Díaz-Balart, “in all this craziness of the war, we try to give people a sign of home and normality.”March 11, 2022
