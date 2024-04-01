IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump posts are 'unhinged rantings of a lunatic' : Former GOP comms. director
April 1, 202407:45

José Díaz-Balart

Trump posts are 'unhinged rantings of a lunatic' : Former GOP comms. director

07:45

Former GOP Communications Director Tara Setmayer and Dean of the Clinton School of Public Service at the University of Arkansas Victoria DeFrancesco Soto discuss Michigan Governor Whitmer signing a law decriminalizing surrogacy contracts and former President Trump's Truth Social posts.April 1, 2024

