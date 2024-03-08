IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump pays $91.6 million bond in E. Jean Carroll case
March 8, 202401:19

José Díaz-Balart

Former President Trump has posted a bond of $91.6 million in the E. Jean Carroll defamation case as he pursues an appeal of the ruling.March 8, 2024

