    Today marks one year since historic anti-government protests in Cuba

    08:25
    Parkland victim's father: 'I’m always going to be a dad responding to what happened to my two children'

    06:04

  • Former Ukrainian Pres. Poroshenko: "Ukraine will never give up"

    04:34

  • Labor Secretary Walsh: "Our job market is strong."

    05:07

  • Fate of 600K Dreamers hangs in legal limbo

    04:58

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russia

    01:18

  • Illinois State Rep. Bob Morgan on witnessing Highland Park shooting

    05:09

  • Farmworker parents in rural areas struggle to find baby formula as shortage continues

    04:23

  • Teacher reacts to Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' policy: 'I have to stay true to who I am'

    03:26

  • Texas sheriff pleads for help from Federal government after human smuggling deaths

    05:15

  • Biden plans to deliver remarks on Jan. 6 after House committee probe ends

    01:50

  • Supreme Court allows Biden administration to end 'Remain in Mexico' immigration policy

    01:39

  • Supreme Court decision limits EPA's ability to regulate greenhouse gas emissions

    01:55

  • Supreme Court rules for Oklahoma in case about jurisdiction on Native American lands

    01:23

  • Concern for future of other rights arises after Supreme Court abortion ruling

    04:01

  • In Michigan, abortion rights hang in the balance

    03:19

  • Trial for WNBA star Brittney Griner in Russia to begin July 1

    00:38

  • Supreme Court rules coach has right to pray on school field after games

    02:11

  • Planned Parenthood CEO reacts to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade: This decision is enraging, absurd, insane

    05:12

  • Pelosi: Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade is ‘outrageous and heart-wrenching’

    05:21

José Díaz-Balart

Today marks one year since historic anti-government protests in Cuba

08:25

One year ago, racial and sociopolitical injustices caused marginalized Cubans to take to the streets. The Cuban government continues to prosecute many who were involved with the protests.July 11, 2022

