Pope Francis approves church blessings for same-sex couples

“We need to learn our lessons:” IDF on mistakenly killing 3 hostages08:20
- Now Playing
Pope Francis approves church blessings for same-sex couples02:23
- UP NEXT
"Somebody who’s watching this is Donald Trump"10:35
What happens if Rudy Giuliani can’t pay for his false claims?03:15
'There will be a battle over this:' former State Department official on discussions for a two-state solution04:53
Democratic lawmaker will 'probably' vote no on impeaching Biden05:52
Why it’s now safe to look at your 401(k)s01:35
This may not go Trump’s way: Fmr. prosecutor on Trump immunity appeal01:27
Court rejects Trump's appeal of gag order in New York civil fraud trial01:50
Congresswoman to White House: Involve Latinos in border talks04:01
Biden meets with families of hostages at the White House01:32
Jim Jordan says he is ‘disappointed’ at Hunter Biden’s refusal to testify privately01:43
“Completely unacceptable”: Rep. Barragan on Hispanic lawmakers not being part of border talks05:05
New Hampshire man arrested after making threats to Vivek Ramaswamy00:52
Capitol police arrest protesters calling for Israel-Hamas cease-fire00:58
Zelenskyy arrives in Washington to push for Congressional aid01:28
Spokesperson for Alexei Navalny says Putin critic is missing01:23
'I see the terror in her eyes': Mother of teen kidnapped by Hamas speaks out08:54
Senators resume talks on supplemental aid package amid border policy disagreements02:48
'She kept her optimism': Granddaughter of Israeli woman released by Hamas speaks out05:47
“We need to learn our lessons:” IDF on mistakenly killing 3 hostages08:20
- Now Playing
Pope Francis approves church blessings for same-sex couples02:23
- UP NEXT
"Somebody who’s watching this is Donald Trump"10:35
What happens if Rudy Giuliani can’t pay for his false claims?03:15
'There will be a battle over this:' former State Department official on discussions for a two-state solution04:53
Democratic lawmaker will 'probably' vote no on impeaching Biden05:52
Play All