    Over 1,000 political prisoners in Cuba, two years after July 11 protests against regime

José Díaz-Balart

Over 1,000 political prisoners in Cuba, two years after July 11 protests against regime

The Cuban regime is "now using oppression to control [people] and silence them," Amalia Daché says of the aftermath of widespread protests against the Cuban regime on July 11, 2021.  "You have 1,000 political prisoners, across racial lines, across age, across gender... It's an Orwellian situation."July 11, 2023

