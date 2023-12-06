IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Kevin McCarthy to resign from Congress by the end of the year

    Kevin McCarthy says he will leave Congress by the end of the year

    04:40
José Díaz-Balart

Kevin McCarthy says he will leave Congress by the end of the year

04:40

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that he will be leaving the House of Representatives by the end of the year. McCarthy was ousted from his position as House speaker earlier this year. NBC News’ Ryan Nobles reports on the process of filling the vacant seat before the fall election of 2024.Dec. 6, 2023

    Kevin McCarthy says he will leave Congress by the end of the year

    04:40
