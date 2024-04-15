IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Judge Merchan 'not doing himself any favors' in jury selection for Trump's hush money trial
April 15, 202404:59
José Díaz-Balart

Judge Merchan 'not doing himself any favors' in jury selection for Trump's hush money trial

04:59

Jury selection for former President Trump's hush money trial is supposed to begin today in New York. Our legal panel weighs in on the latest updates with the case.April 15, 2024

