José Díaz-Balart

How Hurricane Otis went from a tropical storm to a Category 5 in 24 hours

03:58

Hurricane Otis hit Mexico as one of the strongest storms in the country’s history, knocking out power and internet service with 165 mph winds. NBC News’ Bill Karins describes how the storm developed in 24 hours and how the hurricane could cause extreme damage.Oct. 25, 2023

