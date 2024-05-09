Florida Sen. Scott criticizes judge and prosecutors outside Trump hush money trial

- Now Playing
Florida Sen. Scott criticizes judge and prosecutors outside Trump hush money trial02:35
Trump lawyers continue cross-examination of Stormy Daniels in hush money trial04:54
Florida Sen. Rick Scott accompanies Trump for Day 14 of hush money trial02:26
What to expect from Day 14 of Trump's hush money trial06:30
Justice delayed: Lagging Trump trials belie justice system's usual ability to process big cases11:11
Catch and kill—in the courts? Joy calls out 'suspicious delays' in THREE of Trump's criminal trials08:29
Trump’s hush money habit? Ex-Trump insider says, ‘I’ve seen them pay off folks to silence them’11:01
Stormy Daniels testimony puts Trump lawyers under pressure to keep their client happy10:39
Danny Cevallos: Were the benefits of Stormy Daniels' testimony worth the risks?04:52
‘Cringy’: Weighing the risks vs. rewards of Stormy Daniels’ testimony16:13
'What could possibly go wrong?': In familiar folly, Daniels underestimated peril of Trump interaction02:56
'The dirty details': The people called Stormy Daniels - and she answered12:04
Key detail in Stormy Daniels' salacious testimony deflates Trump defense11:43
Rikers will 'be ready' if Trump's thrown in jail by criminal trial judge, NYC mayor says03:32
Stormy Daniels testifies Trump, who later oversaw end of Roe v. Wade, didn't wear a condom04:53
Lawrence: Trump lawyer admits Stormy testimony is extraordinarily damaging to Trump09:52
Trump caught ‘cursing audibly’ during Stormy Daniels testimony09:01
'Red herring': Stormy Daniels questioned by Trump's defense team on defamation case06:17
