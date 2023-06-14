IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
José Díaz-Balart

Daughter responds to report finding Cuban regime responsible for the death of activist Oswaldo Payá

04:20

A new report found that the Cuban government is responsible for the death of activist Oswaldo Payá.  "After more than 10 years of persecution, lies, propaganda of the Cuban regime to try to hide its crime, we finally have a victory," Payá's daughter Rosa Maria Payá responds.  "Nothing is going to bring back my father... but this is a step in the direction of justice."June 14, 2023

