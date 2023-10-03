‘Three guys with guns came up behind me': Rep. Henry Cuellar speaks out after being carjacked

Monday night, Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) was the victim of an armed carjacking near his home in Navy Yard in Southeast D.C. Cuellar was not injured. "You've got to stay calm under these situations. I gave them my key and they took off," Cuellar tells José Díaz-Balart. Police are “doing everything to find the three persons who did it.” Cuellar also comments on the House vote to remove Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker and immigration reform.Oct. 3, 2023