IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'A win for the Haitian people': Haitian-American congresswoman reacts to Kenyan-led forces being sent to Haiti

    04:57
  • Now Playing

    ‘Three guys with guns came up behind me': Rep. Henry Cuellar speaks out after being carjacked

    06:20
  • UP NEXT

    Fear, hunger, lack of rights drive immigration: Fmr. Interim President of Venezuela Juan Guaidó condemns Maduro’s human rights violations 

    03:18

  • HEAR: Congressman wanted someone else for California senator, celebrates Newsom’s pick

    05:57

  • Justice Thomas recuses himself from John Eastman's appeal of Jan. 6 case

    02:33

  • McCarthy staying optimistic as Congress heads toward government shutdown

    02:49

  • Sen. Menendez and wife plead not guilty to bribery charges

    02:27

  • Hunter Biden sues Giuliani over alleged violations of computer fraud and data access

    01:34

  • Thousands of migrants seek entry to U.S.

    05:04

  • Michigan Dem warns Biden against intervening with auto workers strike

    04:59

  • ‘We need to turn migrants back’: Top Dem calls for action on border crisis

    05:10

  • 'It’s finally happening': Parkland survivor supports Biden’s new gun violence prevention office 

    03:49

  • 'Outrageous’: Listen to Vivek Ramaswamy’s controversial position on immigration

    11:44

  • This is the ‘real test’ for Biden asylum policies

    03:21

  • DOJ files charge against Ray Epps, a subject of Jan. 6 conspiracy theories

    00:52

  • Hunter Biden sues IRS over claims his tax information was unlawfully released

    01:41

  • Hear freed American break silence on 'torment' in Iran, 'gratitude' to Biden

    03:11

  • 'Momentous moment': See Americans freed from Iran get off plane

    05:54

  • Beto O’Rourke urges Biden to ‘take some bold leadership’ on immigration

    05:50

  • Final three men on trial for Whitmer kidnapping plot found not guilty

    01:25

José Díaz-Balart

‘Three guys with guns came up behind me': Rep. Henry Cuellar speaks out after being carjacked

06:20

Monday night, Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) was the victim of an armed carjacking near his home in Navy Yard in Southeast D.C. Cuellar was not injured.   "You've got to stay calm under these situations. I gave them my key and they took off," Cuellar tells José Díaz-Balart.   Police are “doing everything to find the three persons who did it.”   Cuellar also comments on the House vote to remove Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker and immigration reform.Oct. 3, 2023

  • 'A win for the Haitian people': Haitian-American congresswoman reacts to Kenyan-led forces being sent to Haiti

    04:57
  • Now Playing

    ‘Three guys with guns came up behind me': Rep. Henry Cuellar speaks out after being carjacked

    06:20
  • UP NEXT

    Fear, hunger, lack of rights drive immigration: Fmr. Interim President of Venezuela Juan Guaidó condemns Maduro’s human rights violations 

    03:18

  • HEAR: Congressman wanted someone else for California senator, celebrates Newsom’s pick

    05:57

  • Justice Thomas recuses himself from John Eastman's appeal of Jan. 6 case

    02:33

  • McCarthy staying optimistic as Congress heads toward government shutdown

    02:49

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All