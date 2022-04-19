"Rage" and "love": Ukrainian describes what keeps her fighting

- UP NEXT
Can Ukraine’s military hold off Russia’s offensive in the Donbas region?04:30
Russia launches renewed ground attack in eastern Ukraine05:57
Russia shifts focus to eastern Ukraine as safe-havens fall under fire02:12
Ukrainians desperately searching for missing loved ones01:59
Zelenskyy: Russia’s offensive in eastern Ukraine has begun02:38
NBC News investigates how 'Russian Gatsby' moved his billions02:52
How Russian forces are attempting to advance in eastern Ukraine01:25
World Central Kitchen restaurant in Ukraine destroyed by missile02:29
At least seven killed in Russian missile strike in Lviv, Ukraine00:37
4 missiles strike Lviv as Russia claims it controls Mariupol02:49
Watch: Russian missiles strike Lviv during NBC News interview00:58
Russian-backed separatist forces close in on Mariupol00:52
Zelenskyy calls for more military supplies as battle in Donbas looms01:44
Ukrainians in America celebrate Orthodox Easter with egg decorating tradition02:33
Mariupol’s last stand02:25
Nehammer: Austria is neutral in ‘military way’ not when ‘we have to help’00:48
Austrian Chancellor: Putin 'told me that he will cooperate' with investigation, but 'doesn't trust' West02:00
‘Children’ scrawled on destroyed vehicle outside of Kyiv with ‘signs of surrender’01:54
Pope Francis uses platform to call for peace in Ukraine04:40
An 'Easter of war' as Ukraine prepares for renewed Russian onslaught01:41
- UP NEXT
Can Ukraine’s military hold off Russia’s offensive in the Donbas region?04:30
Russia launches renewed ground attack in eastern Ukraine05:57
Russia shifts focus to eastern Ukraine as safe-havens fall under fire02:12
Ukrainians desperately searching for missing loved ones01:59
Zelenskyy: Russia’s offensive in eastern Ukraine has begun02:38
NBC News investigates how 'Russian Gatsby' moved his billions02:52
Play All