José Díaz-Balart

'People are not getting water': Chef José Andrés describes 'mayhem' in Acapulco after Hurricane Otis

05:30

It has been nearly one week since Hurricane Otis devastated Acapulco, Mexico.   "The situation in Acapulco is as bad as I've seen, and I've been very much in every category 5 hurricane over the last 15-16 years," Chef José Andrés of World Central Kitchen says of the storm's aftermath.   "The number one issue right now is the lack of water."Oct. 31, 2023

