José Díaz-Balart

'Outrageous’: Listen to Vivek Ramaswamy’s controversial position on immigration

11:44

Vivek Ramaswamy promotes two controversial policy ideas: stripping citizenship from and deporting people born in the U.S. to undocumented immigrant parents, and taking away voting rights from 18- to 24-year-olds unless they pass a civics test.  "Decency seems to be in short supply these days, cruelty in abundance," Eddie Glaude responds to Vivek Ramaswamy and Donald Trump's 2024 immigration strategies.  "What we're experiencing right now is fear over demographic shifts. This is 'the Great Replacement'....this is a part of that debate."Sept. 21, 2023

