'Last-ditch effort': Attorney blasts Trump trying to delay hush money trial with change of venue
April 10, 2024

  • 'Systematic and organized' sexual violence has spiked against migrant women crossing Darién Gap

    05:04

  • Arizona is an ‘abortion desert’: AZ woman shares her personal story

    03:58
    'Last-ditch effort': Attorney blasts Trump trying to delay hush money trial with change of venue

    06:05
    'I never got to say goodbye': Relatives of Oxford shooting victims make impact statements

    03:31

  • ‘Total mess’: Stuart Stevens on Trump’s abortion stance

    09:22

  • ‘It needs to end with the release of the hostages’: Father of Itay Chen speaks out

    05:01

  • Former ISS commander explains why this solar eclipse is so special

    03:37

  • William Shatner reflects on the 'magical' nature of a total eclipse

    02:06

  • Bill Nye: 4.8 magnitude earthquake is 'unusual' for Atlantic coast

    07:39

  • New Jersey earthquake impacts air traffic on the East Coast

    01:18

  • East Coast earthquake was felt as far north as New England

    00:42

  • ‘Real political consequences’: How what happens in Latin America & Caribbean impacts U.S. voters

    09:06

  • 'Gravely concerning': Threats to judges and family members tied to Trump's legal trials heighten

    04:18

  • 'Be real, be transparent': Florida voters speak to José Díaz-Balart on Biden and Trump

    13:26

  • Death toll likely to rise after 7.4 magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan

    02:08

  • 'Devastating, so senseless': 7 World Central Kitchen aid workers killed in Israeli strike on Gaza

    02:57

  • Young progressive Wisconsin voters planning to partake in ‘uninstructed’ protest vote

    02:35

  • Biden holds call with Chinese President Xi Jinping

    02:20

  • Florida 'may not be as safe' for Republicans in presidential race after six-week abortion ban

    07:04

  • Watch: Doctor explains why colon cancer is on the rise among younger people

    04:35

José Díaz-Balart

‘Last-ditch effort’: Attorney blasts Trump trying to delay hush money trial with change of venue

06:05

Former Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg was sentenced on perjury charges. This comes as former President Trump has been trying to delay the start of his hush money trial. MSNBC's Lisa Rubin and former Brooklyn, New York prosecutor Charles Coleman provide more legal analysis on Trump's legal woes.April 10, 2024

