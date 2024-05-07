IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Stormy Daniels, adult film star at center of Trump’s hush money trial, takes the stand

'It'll make a great story': Stormy Daniels details encounter with Trump
José Díaz-Balart

Stormy Daniels is on the witness stand in the New York hush money trial., detailing her alleged encounter with former President Trump. MSNBC legal contributor Katie Phang and criminal defense attorney David Markus join José Díaz-Balart to discuss her testimony.May 7, 2024

