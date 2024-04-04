IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Gravely concerning': Threats to judges and family members tied to Trump's legal trials heighten
April 4, 202404:18

  • ‘Real political consequences’: How what happens in Latin America & Caribbean impacts U.S. voters

    09:06
    'Gravely concerning': Threats to judges and family members tied to Trump's legal trials heighten

    04:18
    'Be real, be transparent': Florida voters speak to José Díaz-Balart on Biden and Trump

    13:26

  • Death toll likely to rise after 7.4 magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan

    02:08

  • 'Devastating, so senseless': 7 World Central Kitchen aid workers killed in Israeli strike on Gaza

    02:57

  • Young progressive Wisconsin voters planning to partake in ‘uninstructed’ protest vote

    02:35

  • Biden holds call with Chinese President Xi Jinping

    02:20

  • Florida 'may not be as safe' for Republicans in presidential race after six-week abortion ban

    07:04

  • Watch: Doctor explains why colon cancer is on the rise among younger people

    04:35

  • Trump posts are 'unhinged rantings of a lunatic' : Former GOP comms. director

    07:45

  • Alex Murdaugh sentenced to 40 years for federal financial crimes

    01:51

  • 'A long way to go' for hostage negotiations with Hamas

    06:13

  • Rare access to Haiti’s brutal gang leader amid escalating violence

    04:20

  • Mexican cartels 'explicitly weaponizing' sexual violence against migrant women waiting to enter US

    08:40

  • BREAKING: Sam Bankman-Fried sentenced to 25 years in prison

    02:32

  • Bridge collapse calls attention to contributions of the Latino labor force

    06:48

  • Trump team's First Amendment argument is 'so weak' in Georgia election interference case

    05:37

  • Migrant women 'horrified' and 'traumatized': Abortion bans impacting sexual assault victims

    07:14

  • 'Trump's party': Michael Steele slams Lara Trump serving as the new RNC chair

    08:28

  • Immigrant workforce 'disproportionately impacted' by 'struggling infrastructure': Nonprofit leader

    04:45

José Díaz-Balart

'Gravely concerning': Threats to judges and family members tied to Trump's legal trials heighten

04:18

Former President Trump's hush money case is moving full steam ahead after Judge Merchan rejected Trump's bid to delay it. Former federal prosecutor Jessica Roth weighs in on the case and on the threats to judges in Trump's legal trials.April 4, 2024

