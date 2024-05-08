IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Against humanity': Doctor describes 'absolutely horrific' situation in Rafah
May 8, 202404:47
    'Against humanity': Doctor describes 'absolutely horrific' situation in Rafah

José Díaz-Balart

'Against humanity': Doctor describes 'absolutely horrific' situation in Rafah

04:47

The World Health Organization says the situation in Gaza has reached an "unprecedented emergency level" amid the Israel-Hamas war. Dr. Mhoira Leng, the medical director of Cairdeas International Palliative Care Trust, discusses the medical crisis.May 8, 2024

    'Against humanity': Doctor describes 'absolutely horrific' situation in Rafah

