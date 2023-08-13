IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • VP Harris' Role in 2024 campaign

    07:44

  • Hawaii Wildfires Death Toll Climbs to 93

    07:20
  • Now Playing

    The President touts "Bidenomics" as administration tries to sell economic message

    06:50
  • UP NEXT

    Hawaii governor addresses sirens failure and 'grim' aftermath of Maui wildfire

    07:09

  • New film to tell story of Civil Rights hero Bayard Rustin

    05:02

  •  Inside the campaign to turn Justice Clarence Thomas into a 'cultural icon'

    05:46

  • Spotlight on Michigan

    05:07

  • Reflecting on 58 years since the signing of the Voting Rights Act

    08:22

  • O'Shae Sibley and LGBTQ Rights

    06:16

  • GOP reacts to latest Trump Indictment

    07:26

  • Trump's legal team pushes "freedom of speech" defense

    06:06

  • Congressional Black Caucus Chair: 'Black people are under attack'

    08:45

  • Trump's legal troubles continue to grow

    08:25

  • We are in an 'era of global boiling' as nearly half of all Americans are under heat advisories

    06:17

  • Florida Prosecutor Talks Emojis, Puzzling Texts Revealed in New Trump Classified Documents Charges

    05:40

  • The Potential Danger of a Trump Second Term

    06:31

  • Georgia Prosecutors Could Bring Charges in Election Probe as Soon as July 31

    09:37

  • Rep. Schiff on Trump's Potential Third Indictment

    09:15

  • Trump still tops GOP Field Despite Legal Woes

    05:39

  • Rep. Crockett on the GOP backing Trump: "Its animal house, instead of being the people's house"

    06:33

Jonathan Capehart

The President touts "Bidenomics" as administration tries to sell economic message

06:50

 White House Senior Advisor Steve Benjamin joins Jonathan Capehart to share how the White House is maximizing strong jobs numbers and cooling recession fears as President Biden shifts his focus to the 2024 race.Aug. 13, 2023

  • VP Harris' Role in 2024 campaign

    07:44

  • Hawaii Wildfires Death Toll Climbs to 93

    07:20
  • Now Playing

    The President touts "Bidenomics" as administration tries to sell economic message

    06:50
  • UP NEXT

    Hawaii governor addresses sirens failure and 'grim' aftermath of Maui wildfire

    07:09

  • New film to tell story of Civil Rights hero Bayard Rustin

    05:02

  •  Inside the campaign to turn Justice Clarence Thomas into a 'cultural icon'

    05:46

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All