President Biden shows off his comedy skills at the White House Correspondents' Dinner
April 28, 202406:05
    President Biden shows off his comedy skills at the White House Correspondents' Dinner

Jonathan Capehart

President Biden shows off his comedy skills at the White House Correspondents' Dinner

06:05

The President successfully demonstrated his comedy chops at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, landing some good punch lines on Trump's legal woes and inability to stay awake in the courtroom. Jonathan Capehart discusses with his panel what Biden's stellar performance could mean as the presidential campaign heats up.April 28, 2024

