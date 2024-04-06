IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Meet the far-right extremist plotting Trump's second term
April 6, 202406:29
  • Now Playing

    Meet the far-right extremist plotting Trump's second term

    06:29
  • UP NEXT

    Deaths of humanitarian aid workers in Gaza "unacceptable": Rep. Dean

    09:13

  • How we 'control nothing, but influence everything': Brian Klaas

    06:06

  • Trump selling Bibles 'offends the message of the Gospels'

    08:25

  • Trump sees the Bible as 'just another prop for him'

    11:38

  • Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' is 'absolutely magical': Danyel Smith

    06:28

  • DNC Chair on Trump's cash crunch: 'He's a broke, small, thin-skinned, wannabe dictator'

    10:51

  • Could Third Party Candidates Shakeup 2024 Race?

    08:25

  • Susan Rice: we need to be "concerned" about Trump's threat to national security

    07:40

  • Trump creates "an environment of fear" to win over voters

    07:13

  • The Good News About The Biden Campaign's Fundraising Boom

    08:52

  • Top Democrat calls out GOP's 'chaos and dysfunction' in the House

    06:17

  • American trailblazers: Honoring the legacy of two civil rights giants

    05:06

  • The 2024 rematch: Top Biden campaign official weighs in

    08:45

  •  Political panel skeptical Trump 'bloodbath' comment taken out of context

    07:30

  • End Biden impeachment 'charade': White House counsel to Speaker Johnson

    08:03

  • Trenton mayor: Neighbors evacuated around where suspect is barricaded

    02:54

  • 'Trump's going to have us in WWIII' Aunt Gloria's thoughts on the 2024 presidential race

    03:36

  • Steele on RNC: 'I call it the complete decapitation of the Republican Party.'

    07:59

Jonathan Capehart

Meet the far-right extremist plotting Trump's second term

06:29

America First Legal founder Stephen Miller was behind some of Donald Trump's harshest policies, from family separations to the Muslim ban. "Hatemonger" author Jean Guerrero and New Yorker staff writer Jelani Cobb discuss how Miller plans to overhaul the Justice Department and build a "white nationalist America" if Trump is re-elected.April 6, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Meet the far-right extremist plotting Trump's second term

    06:29
  • UP NEXT

    Deaths of humanitarian aid workers in Gaza "unacceptable": Rep. Dean

    09:13

  • How we 'control nothing, but influence everything': Brian Klaas

    06:06

  • Trump selling Bibles 'offends the message of the Gospels'

    08:25

  • Trump sees the Bible as 'just another prop for him'

    11:38

  • Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' is 'absolutely magical': Danyel Smith

    06:28

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All