Donald Trump shows his true colors in a Time Magazine profile
May 5, 202406:07
Jonathan Capehart

Donald Trump shows his true colors in a Time Magazine profile

06:07

While Democratic lawmakers may help rescue Mike Johnson's speakership, Donald Trump confirmed his extreme agenda in a profile in Time Magazine. The former president readily admitted that he would use the National Guard to round up and deport undocumented migrants. Plus, he says he would also be open to legislatures in GOP-controlled states tracking women's pregnancies and prosecuting women for violating abortion bans. MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart discusses these terrifying policies and more with California Rep. Nanette Barragán.May 5, 2024

