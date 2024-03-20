IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
American trailblazers: Honoring the legacy of two civil rights giants
March 20, 202405:06
Jonathan Capehart

American trailblazers: Honoring the legacy of two civil rights giants

05:06

David Mixner, a stalwart champion for LGBTQ+ rights, and Dorie Ladner, one of the unsung mothers of the civil rights movement, both passed away on Monday, March 11th. Jonathan Capehart honors their memory and reminds us how their example could guide us, especially with our democracy on the line.March 20, 2024

