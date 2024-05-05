'This is Gov. Kristi Noem trying to justify puppycide': Panel reacts to Trump's VP hopefuls

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
May 5, 2024
As Donald Trump considers whom he will pick to be his running mate, the hopefuls are speaking up, trying to show they are the most loyal to him. South Carolina Senator Tim Scott dodges questions on whether he'll honor the results of the November election. North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum calls a possible Trump conviction a "travesty of justice" and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem picks on President Biden's dog Commander. MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart unpacks it all with his panel.May 5, 2024

