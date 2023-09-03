IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Inside with Jen Psaki

Trump 'should be disqualified' under 14th Amendment, says Rep. Schiff

07:11

Congressman Adam Schiff joins Jen Psaki to discuss Mark Meadows' testimony to move his trial to federal court, whether Donald Trump could be disqualified under the 14th Amendment, and House Republicans pushing for a Biden impeachment inquiry. Sept. 3, 2023

