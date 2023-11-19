IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Inside with Jen Psaki

Trump could ultimately face jail time: Rep. Goldman on Trump violating gag order

04:41

Rep. Dan Goldman joins Jen Psaki to discuss tensions boiling over on Capitol Hill this week in the Republican Party, Donald Trump's increasingly "dangerous" rhetoric and the upcoming oral arguments in Trump's gag order appeal in election interference case. This clip is a part of a longer conversation with Congressman Goldman.Nov. 19, 2023

