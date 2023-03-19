IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘Let your woke flag fly’: Psaki picks apart GOP’s war on wokeism

    Rep. Jeffries to Psaki: Pence ‘embarrassed himself’ with defense of Trump

    Psaki and NYC Mayor talk crime, immigration, and his weekend routine

Inside with Jen Psaki

Rep. Jeffries to Psaki: Pence ‘embarrassed himself’ with defense of Trump

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries joins Jen Psaki in an exclusive interview to discuss the possible indictment of former President Trump, working towards a truce with Representative McCarthy and the debt limit.  March 19, 2023

