Psaki ‘alarmed’ by poll that shows Americans’ concern about nation ‘failing’

Jen Psaki shares a poll that she was "alarmed" by that shows Americans' concern about the nation "failing." Psaki says, "Former President Donald Trump is under an avalanche of legal trouble. And remember those cases are not just about the criminal conduct of one man. They are about the future of our democracy and our very way of life. The stakes for this country could not be higher in this moment. And the question of who is leading the country impacts every single issue that you care about. Aug. 13, 2023