  • Gun safety activist David Hogg reveals to Jen Psaki why he joined a shooting club

  • 'Disaster': See Marjorie Taylor Greene celebrating Biden plan after scorching it

    Psaki ‘alarmed’ by poll that shows Americans’ concern about nation ‘failing’

    Rep. Raskin: Trump legal team's "freedom of speech" argument is 'preposterous'

  • Fmr. top DOJ official: Any other defendant would be 'sent to jail' for threats like Trump’s

  • Psaki calls out one big problem with MAGA world’s 'unhinged reaction' to Trump indictment

  • 'Bogus defenses': Psaki picks apart Trump legal team’s arguments

  • 'Possibly Criminal': Fmr. WH Chief of Staff Ron Klain reacts to threatening Trump posts

  • Michigan Republicans charged in fake elector scheme 'understand the law and did this anyways'

  • Rep. Schiff to Jen Psaki on Trump’s 'eye-popping' legal bills: He’s running 'to keep out of jail'

  • Trump braces for Jan. 6 indictment as Capitol officer blasts him as 'a hitman'

  • 'All because of lies': Psaki focuses on 'the victims that Trump left in his wake' in alleged crimes

  • 'Not-at-all criminal thing to do, right?': Psaki on Trump asking to delete security footage

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin takes Jen Psaki on a hike, talks about battling grief and fighting for democracy

  • Neal Katyal to Jen Psaki: 'Two more' Trump indictments coming soon

  • Rep. Ted Lieu: 'There's artificial intelligence that can be used to counter bad AI'

  • Fmr. Facebook security chief: AI-generated propaganda as persuasive as Russian or Iranian propaganda

  • DeSantis PAC uses AI-generated Trump voice in ad attack

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin to Jen Psaki: Trump 2024 campaign is a 'shield against legal prosecution'

  • Jen Psaki on Senator Tuberville: ‘Only person politicizing the military is him’ 

Inside with Jen Psaki

Psaki ‘alarmed’ by poll that shows Americans’ concern about nation ‘failing’

Jen Psaki shares a poll that she was "alarmed" by that shows Americans' concern about the nation "failing." Psaki says, "Former President Donald Trump is under an avalanche of legal trouble. And remember those cases are not just about the criminal conduct of one man. They are about the future of our democracy and our very way of life. The stakes for this country could not be higher in this moment. And the question of who is leading the country impacts every single issue that you care about. Aug. 13, 2023

