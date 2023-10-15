IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Peter Beinart: The fate of Israeli Jews and Palestinians are 'intertwined'

    04:47
Inside with Jen Psaki

Peter Beinart: The fate of Israeli Jews and Palestinians are 'intertwined'

04:47

Jewish Currents Editor-At-Large Peter Beinart joins Jen Psaki to discuss his latest New York Times piece "There Is a Jewish Hope for Palestinian Liberation. It Must Survive." Beinart says Jews and Palestinians "need to come together around the simple principle that human life, Jewish and Palestinian life, is infinitely precious and that our fates are mutually intertwined."Oct. 15, 2023

