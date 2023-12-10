IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Jen Psaki on Trump dictator comments: Trump's telling us his plans, so 'we should believe it'

    04:11
  • Now Playing

    John Bolton: Donald Trump could do 'irreparable' damage in a second term

    07:40
  • UP NEXT

    Jen Psaki: Trump’s telling us what he’s going to do, so ‘we should listen’

    08:50

  • 'Donald Trump will never leave office voluntarily': Rep. Schiff on the threat of a second Trump term

    05:13

  • 'Ridiculous': Neal Katyal on Trump's motion to dismiss federal election case

    08:05

  • Rep. Kildee's 'Exit Interview': This is not the same GOP as when I was elected

    07:01

  • How a Trump 11th hour pardon reportedly derailed a federal investigation

    07:05

  • ‘Crazy’: Trump pardon of Kushner pal is a taste of ‘tough on crime’ presidency

    05:04

  • 'They need your support to help them heal': Relative of freed hostages speaks out

    04:53

  • Freed hostages arrive in Israel amid temporary cease-fire deal

    06:03

  • Top WH Security Advisor on Israel-Hamas cease-fire deal: ‘If hostages continue to be released, the pause should continue’

    09:59

  • Biden celebrates release of 4-year-old hostage

    08:19

  • Star Jan. 6 witness says Trump should be 'nowhere near' the Oval Office again

    07:38

  • Cassidy Hutchinson: 'We're fighting for our democracy' in 2024

    05:51

  • Jen Psaki: George Santos proves Republicans can draw lines… just not when it comes to Trump

    03:57

  • Jen Psaki's one-on-one interview with Governor JB Pritzker

    34:48

  • 'Hell yeah': Katyal says he’d argue Trump insurrection case before Supreme Court

    03:59

  • Trump could ultimately face jail time: Rep. Goldman on Trump violating gag order

    04:41

  • Gov. Pritzker: 'Deeply concerned' about Trump's 'predilection for revenge' 

    01:28

  • Judge rules Trump 'engaged in an insurrection,' but is eligible for ballot

    04:16

Inside with Jen Psaki

John Bolton: Donald Trump could do 'irreparable' damage in a second term

07:40

Ambassador John Bolton, former Trump National Security Adviser, joins Jen Psaki to discuss the risk of a second term for Donald Trump and Trump stating that he would only be a dictator "on day one." Ambassador Bolton tells Psaki, "The damage he could do in a second term... may be irreparable."  Dec. 10, 2023

  • Jen Psaki on Trump dictator comments: Trump's telling us his plans, so 'we should believe it'

    04:11
  • Now Playing

    John Bolton: Donald Trump could do 'irreparable' damage in a second term

    07:40
  • UP NEXT

    Jen Psaki: Trump’s telling us what he’s going to do, so ‘we should listen’

    08:50

  • 'Donald Trump will never leave office voluntarily': Rep. Schiff on the threat of a second Trump term

    05:13

  • 'Ridiculous': Neal Katyal on Trump's motion to dismiss federal election case

    08:05

  • Rep. Kildee's 'Exit Interview': This is not the same GOP as when I was elected

    07:01

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All